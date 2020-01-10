Veteran musician Yesudas turns 80

Mangalore: Veteran playback singer KJ Yesudas turned 80 on Friday and observed the day at the famed Kollur Mookambika temple here with his family, a tradition he has been taking part for many decades.

The versatile singer has been taking part in the musical tribute at the temple for years on his birthday, which is considered a revered practice among performers in the music and art.

In the morning he held the customary musical session where he sang hymns. In a music career extending to six decades now, he has recorded close to 80,000 songs in over 14 languages, including Arabic, Latin and Russian.

Yesudas over the years has won a record eight national awards and numerous state awards.

The singer has also been conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

The singer has trademark attire is a white kurta and a white dhoti and in recent years, he has been sporting a flowing white beard. Settled in Chennai and often seen in Kerala, the veteran artist has a base in Florida, US.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has wished the legendary singer on his 80th birthday.