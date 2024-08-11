New Delhi: Veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar passes away on sunday morning. As per reddif.com After a family dinner last night, veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar felt unwell around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Despite his son Prathsmesh’s swift efforts to get him to a nearby hospital, Pradeep passed away before any medical intervention could be provided.

Have A Look At The Post:

The Post read, ''Really sad and shocking. Senior film press photographer Pradeep Bandekar passed away early this morning. He was fine until last night and had gone out with his family members. Late at night, he started feeling uneasy, and his son, Prathmesh, decided to take him to the doctor. However, before he could do anything, Pradeep took his last breath. The funeral will be held today after 3 p.m. as his daughter is coming from Dubai. Pradeep's strongest qualities were his patience and hard work. No wonder he earned the respect of all senior actors and the film industry. Om Shanti''

According to Viral Bhayani, Pradeep Bandekar’s funeral will be held today after 3 p.m., once his daughter arrives from Dubai.

His sudden demise has deeply saddened the entire industry. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.