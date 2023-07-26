trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640640
Veteran Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Passes Away At 64

The veteran singer was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana where he breathed his last breath after almost a month.

Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: IANS

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Celebrated Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, whose melodious voice touched hearts across generations, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 64.

The veteran singer was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana where he breathed his last breath after almost a month.

Some of his biggest hits include 'jatt jeonah morh', 'putt jattan de', 'truck bnilliya', 'balbiro bhabhi 'and 'Kaher Singh di mout'.

