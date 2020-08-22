Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support, condition stable

Chennai: The MGM Healthcare where SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted due to COVID-19 said on Saturday (August 22, 2020) that the veteran singer continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and added that his condition is stable.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Health care due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," said Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assitant Director - Medical Services, MGM Healthcare.

The health bulletin released at 6:15 PM on Saturday also read, "MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Infectious Diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centers in the US and UK, that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requring ECMO support."

The 74-year old singer was admitted on August 5 and said in an Instagram video message that he got himself hospitalised in order to recuperate comfortably while avoiding risk to his family,

"I am perfectly alright except for cold and fever (which has subsided). In two days I will be discharged and I'll be home", SPB had said in the video message.

SPB has reportedly recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages and has contributed to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies.

The singer has also been showered with several awards and honours including a Padma Bhushan in his illustrious singing career.

