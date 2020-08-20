Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain on ventilator and ECMO support, son SP Charan says 'family hopeful'

New Delhi: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan has expressed his gratitude towards industry colleagues and fans for showering unconditional love and support to the family in this time of need. While his father and legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition remains unchanged, the family is hopeful that he will recover soon.

Charan stated that his father's health condition remains unchanged. He is still on the ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support at MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai where he was admitted after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus.

Charan said that the family is hopeful, expresses thanks to the film and music industry that's coming together in their prayers for the singer.

"The family expresses hope that prayers will be heard and SP Balasubrahmanyam will recover", said SP Charan.

Celebrities and fans across the globe including Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman have been praying for the speedy recovery of the singer.

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.



