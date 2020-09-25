Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's mortal remains arrive at Chennai residence, fans and family mourn demise - In Pics

New Delhi: Legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday afternoon at 1.04 pm after a long battle with COVID-19. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus.

His mortal remains arrived at Chennai residence on September 25, 2020 evening. ANI posted a few pictures on Twitter:

Tamil Nadu: Mortal remains of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam brought to his residence in Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a hospital in the city, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/z7gKvv5k0w — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

After the unfortunate news of his demise broke on the internet, fans and colleagues from the movie industry thronged social media to mourn this death. Kamal Haasan, who even paid a late-night visit to Balasubrahmanyam in hospital yesterday, Salman Khan, Dhanush, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

The singer, also known as SPB, was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!