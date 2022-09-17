Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale praises PM Narendra Modi, says 'he treats artistes with lots of love and respect'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. PM Modi is serving his second term as Prime Minister and during this period, he has often met many Bollywood actors, singers and other artists.

In an Exclusive talk with Zee News Digital, veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale wished the great leader on his birthday and also shared his experience of when he met PM Modi.

Sudesh Bhosale said, "Whenever PM Modi meets an artist, he greets them with a lot of love ad respect. He listens to them with full dedication, discusses important matters and always make sure that they are all comfortable."

Further, he added, "I wish a healthy and happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister and we are all very sure that under his leadership, India will be again named 'Sone ki Chidiya'."

Sudesh Bhosale is one of the top singers of the 90s in Bollywood. He has given his voice to many actors and he is best known for his ability to mimic actor Amitabh Bachchan, having sung for him in various films. Some of his most popular songs are 'Jumma Chumma De De,' Pi Le Pi Le Oh More Raja,' 'Say Shava Shava' and more.

PM Modi is serving as the 14th and current prime minister of India since 2014. Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday!