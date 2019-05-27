close

Veteran stunt director and Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan dies

Veeru Devgan's funeral will be held at 6 pm on May 27, 2019.

Veteran stunt director and Ajay Devgn&#039;s father Veeru Devgan dies
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood stunt director and superstar Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan breathed his last this morning. The legendary action master had choreographed action sequences in as many as over 80 Hindi movies.

The cause of his death is still unknown. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He wrote: “Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family.”

Veeru Devgan's funeral will be held at 6 pm on May 27, 2019.

The veteran stunt director had worked in movies such as Lal Baadshah, Ishq, Mahaanta, Itihaas, Sanam, PremGranth, Jaan, Haqeeqat, Prem, Dilwale

Divya Shakti, Alag Alag, Mar Mitenge, Ram Teri Ganga Meli, Sitamgar, Waqt Ki Aawaaz, Aaj Ka Arjun and Hindustan Ki Kasam to name a few.

