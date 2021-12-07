हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

VicKat wedding: Vicky's family all set to welcome Katrina with 'Mehendi' bash

The mehendi ceremony for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is all set to take place in a while. Vicky's family is all set to welcome Katrina will great pomp and show. 

VicKat wedding: Vicky&#039;s family all set to welcome Katrina with &#039;Mehendi&#039; bash
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The stage is set for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding with the celebrations kicking off with a 'Sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony on December 8.

Vicky's big family is all set to welcome the bride to the family with a grand celebration.

 

Sources told IANS that the 'Mehendi' ceremony will see both the families in attendance, "Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the Mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mamaa, mami are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family."

It might be a very intimate affair with only 120 people attending the celebrations but, the power couple has left no stone unturned to mark their wedding celebrations with utmost grandeur, "The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day!"

 

"Katrina's family has also specially flown down from London - her mom, her sisters and brother and her close group of friends. While it's going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one!" the source adds.

The most anticipated wedding of the season will take place on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan followed by a reception on December 10.

Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky Kaushalmehendi ceremonywedding bellsVicKat weddingRajasthan
