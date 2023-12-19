Vicky Jain Violently Pushes Abhishek Kumar In Bigg Boss 17, Fans Are Shocked

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, a heated verbal altercation escalated into violence as actor and contestant Abhishek Kumar was violently pushed by co-contestant Vicky Jain. The incident unfolded after a series of provocations initiated by fellow contestants Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Ankita Lokhande who seemed determined to infuriate Abhishek.

The confrontation took a dark turn when Vicky Jain, uninvolved in the initial exchange, jumped into the conversation and began hurling derogatory comments at Abhishek. Vicky has been consistently attempting to corner and bully Abhishek throughout their time in the Bigg Boss house, often resorting to backhanded comments.

The situation has now reached a boiling point as Vicky earlier made a disturbing statement, threatening to ‘kill’ Abhishek outside the confines of the reality show. Allegedly, Vicky claimed to have the necessary contacts to carry out the threat, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of Abhishek Kumar beyond the Bigg Boss house.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from viewers and fans, with many expressing their outrage on social media platforms. Calls for action against Vicky Jain's aggressive behavior have intensified, with demands for intervention from Bigg Boss organizers and law enforcement agencies.

As the controversy unfolds, the Bigg Boss 17 house is gripped with tension, and viewers eagerly await the show's response to the violent episode. The incident sheds light on the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment within the reality show, prompting discussions about the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.