New Delhi: The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally come to an end.

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work.

On Monday morning, celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen leaving from Jamnagar after attending the three-day-long event. The 'Sam Bahadur' actor kept it casual as he wore a shirt paired with blue jeans. Katrina on the other hand, looked cute in her traditional attire.

Apart from them, actors and couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their kids Taimur, Jeh and Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the Jamnagar airport.

Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday early morning.

B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport this morning. The duo was seen twinning in casual white outfits.

Apart from them, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday morning.

Popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha were spotted at the airport leaving Jamnagar after the three-day-long gala event. The 'Barfi' actor was seen carrying Raha while Alia held her hubby's arm.

Ranbir looked dapper in a dark shirt paired with matching dark pants. The 'Highway' actor on the other hand also kept it casual as she wore a printed pink shirt with matching pants.

However, Raha stole the limelight as she wore a blue and white striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers.

Also, actors Shahid Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor left after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Shahid can be seen wearing a comfortable black T-shirt and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Neetu wore a casual denim shirt.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Several videos and pictures from the extravagant gala nights went viral on social media.

Day 3 was a musical one with diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Udit Narayan, Pritam and Arijit Singh's performances. Also, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani gave a special performance on the finale day of her son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.