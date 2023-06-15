Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Adorable Balcony Photo Breaks The Internet

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood. The Masaan actor took everyone by surprise when he tied the knot with the industry's diva, Katrina Kaif, in 2021. This adorable couple consistently manages to captivate their fans with their cute pictures and videos. The internet was recently abuzz when Vicky shared an adorable photo with his wife.

In the photo, the couple is seen standing on a balcony, lovingly gazing at each other. Katrina looks stunning in an orange dress with untied hair, while Vicky complements her in a yellow shirt. The beautiful beach backdrop adds an exquisite touch, giving the picture an absolutely stunning effect.

How Fans Of Katrina And Vicky Reacted

Fans of the couple showered their love and commented on the post.

One user wrote,” The way their hand forms a heart in between.”

Another fan said,” This picture is what the nation wanted.

There was a third comment that read,” Finally the picture we all want to see, Lucky you jo apka better half Vicky kausal h”.

About Katrina And Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the town for a long time, even before their wedding when there were speculations of the couple dating.

Katrina has been in the industry for over two decades now and has been part of multiple hits like Singh Is King, Raajneeti, Race and many more.

On the other hand, Vicky stepped into showbiz as an assistant director for Gangs Of of Wasseypur in 2012. But he gained fame by playing the character of Deepak Kumar Chaudhary in Masaan, which was released in 2015.

The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Vicky's professional commitments

Vicky Kaushal’s recent project Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan was released on June 2. The film centres around a couple contemplating divorce. It’s produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar.