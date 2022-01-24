हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal beats Monday 'blues' with THIS song; fans say 'we need jam sessions with wifey Katrina Kaif'!

Months after working for filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled film, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shooting in Indore.

Vicky Kaushal beats Monday &#039;blues&#039; with THIS song; fans say &#039;we need jam sessions with wifey Katrina Kaif&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Months after working for filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled film, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shooting in Indore.

Now in order to beat the Monday blues, the ‘Raazi’ actor was seen having fun during the jamming session in his car. The actor was seen singing Akshay Kumar's Blue theme song and fans are loving it to the core. 

 

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “In today’s episode of #carjams.”

Fans are loving his josh and have now demanded a jamming session with Bhabhi Katrina Kaif in the next video. 

"Always full of josh," a social media user wrote.

"We need jamming sessions with your wifey also," another added.

ba

Vicky also shared the video on his Instagram Story and added a cross next to "Blue" and a tick next to "Baluuu".

In the video, Vicky could be seen enjoying the song in full swing, which is sung by Blaaze, Raqeeb Aalam, Sonu Kakkar, Jaspeert Singh, Neha Kakkar and Dilshad. The music is composed by AR Rahman.
 

Vicky KaushalMonday BluesBlue songAkshay Kumarjam sessionwife Katrina Kaiffans request
