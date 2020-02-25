हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif? Actor reacts to rumoured love affair

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar. 

Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif? Actor reacts to rumoured love affair
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The gossip mills in Bollywood are these days busy churning out the latest rumour about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being more than just friends. Well, not that we have not heard of it before and not seen them together at various public outings.

However, the duo refrains from making it public though.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day.com, Vicky Kaushal was quizzed over the same. He said, “There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling.”

He also commented on being papped with Katrina on multiple occasions and how the shutterbugs love to click the two together. "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things”, he added.

Recently, at the special screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', Katrina was spotted along with sister Isabelle Kaif.

On the work front, Katrina is busy with 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

 

