Vicky Kaushal drops dance video to 'Rowdy Baby', fans ask if 'bhabhi' Katrina Kaif shot it

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him dancing to the song 'Rowdy Baby' on Instagram.

New Delhi: Want to beat the Monday blues? Take inspiration from the energetic young star Vicky Kaushal. The 'Sardar Udham' actor started his week with a zealous dance performance to the hit song 'Rowdy Baby' from the film 'Maari 2'. 

Vicky shared the dance video on Instagram with showed his awesome moves to the upbeat song. Many fans teased the actor by asking him if Katrina Kaif was the one who shot the video, one netizen also said Vicky danced so joyously because he got hitched to Katrina Kaif. 

While one netizen wrote, "Pov: when you get married to Katrina Kaif", "Bhabhi video bna rahi hai kya??".

Earlier, on (Sunday) January 9, Vicky took to Instagram to share a one-month anniversary post for his ladylove Katrina Kaif. She had shared an unseen picture of the couple from their wedding festivities and captioned it saying, "Forever to go", melting all his fans' hearts.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sardar Udham' and won audiences and critics' hearts. He is currently working on the film 'Mimi' with Sara Ali Khan directed by Laxman Utekar.

