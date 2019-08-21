Vicky Kaushal hilariously trolls Taapsee Pannu as she shares her childhood pic

New Delhi: "Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga," read actor Vicky Kaushal's comment on actress Taapsee Pannu's post, which is a picture of her from her childhood days.

The post has Taapsee talking about the importance of sports in a student's life and how many kids don't have the privilege to it.

Sharing the photo of herself receiving the first prize, Taapsee wrote, "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately, many kids don't have that support system #WhyTheGap."

It features Taapsee in her school uniform, sporting two braided pigtails, along with her other two classmates.

Taapsee was prompt in her reply to Vicky, her 'Mannmarziyaan' co-star, and said, "ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!"

(LOL)

That's not it.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who directed Taapsee and Vicky in 'Mannmarziyaan', also had something to say. "Chalo koi toh award mila," he wrote. To which Taapsee replied by saying, "Ha ha ha. School college sab theek tha life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR."

What also caught the netizen's attention was the way her shoelaces have been tied.

"This shoelaces style needs to make a comeback," wrote 'Made In Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala while another comment read, "I am just watching the way you tied your laces."

Taapsee was nominated to share her story by her 'Mission Mangal' co-star Akshay Kumar, who posted this:

On the work front, Taapsee is currently basking in the success of 'Mission Mangal', also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and HG Dattatreya. Her next film is 'Saand Ki Aankh'.