Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Look Merry In Joyous Celebration With Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi - PICS

Vicky and Katrina twinned in white, while Angad and Neha opted to wear the same printed night suits for their christmas bash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Look Merry In Joyous Celebration With Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ended this year with great fun and vigour. Now more pictures from thec couple's intmate Christmas bash has surfaced online. Taking to social media, Neha dropped a couple of images from an intimate Christmas party held at Vickat's residence.

The pictures oozed happiness, fun, joy and togetherness. From Vicky's parents to Katrina's mom - everyone was seeing having a joyous time. Angad Bedi were in attendance. Vicky and Katrina twinned in white, while Angad and Neha opted to wear the same printed night suits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the pictures, Neha Dhupia wrote on Instagram, "Our very merry bunch for life." In one of the images, Vicky is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek, who wore a red salwar suit for Christmas.

Recently, Vicky also shared an adorable picture of Katrina and him posing during the Christmas bash. A video from the couple's bash also went viral on the internet in which Vicky, Angad and Sunny can be seen adding some Punjabi touch to their Christmas celebrations. They were seen confidently pulling off bhangra steps at Vicky-Katrina's Christmas party.

Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in the biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' which received good responses from the audience. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

