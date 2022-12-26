Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif look super cute in Santa hats as they celebrate Christmas with family- PICS

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of a wholesome Christmas celebration with their family. Taking to his Instagram handle, Katrina shared a glimpse of the Christmas celebration with the family.

In the picture, Katrina, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif were seen donning red outfits while the men in the family including Vicky and his brother Sunny were seen wearing Santa hats. And Vicky`s father could be seen carrying a big smile as he poses with the family.

The other photo features a beautifully decorated Christmas tree but what caught attention was the picture of VicKat on the tree. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Merry Christmas." Vicky Kaushal also shared the same picture of a Christmas tree on his Instagram handle.

See the pics shared by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra`s upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.A

part from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan`s upcoming film `Merry Christmas` opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar`s upcoming film `Jee Le Zara` along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, was seen in `Govinda Naam Mera`, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar`s next film `Sam Bahadur` alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.