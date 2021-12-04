Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: From negative RT-PCR report to event stickers on vehicles - What guests need to follow!

Jaipur: Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions have been issued to put event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of COVID guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

Speaking to the media, Kishan said, "The 120 guests attending the wedding shall follow all the Covid protocols, and only double vaccinated guests will get entry to the wedding venue."

On Friday morning, the DC had convened a meeting in this regard, which was attended by the officials from the district administration, police, forest department, hotel staff and event managers.

The meeting was convened to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic etc.