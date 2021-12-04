हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif wedding

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: From negative RT-PCR report to event stickers on vehicles - What guests need to follow!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: From negative RT-PCR report to event stickers on vehicles - What guests need to follow!

Jaipur: Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions have been issued to put event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of COVID guidelines in the marriage ceremony and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

Speaking to the media, Kishan said, "The 120 guests attending the wedding shall follow all the Covid protocols, and only double vaccinated guests will get entry to the wedding venue."

On Friday morning, the DC had convened a meeting in this regard, which was attended by the officials from the district administration, police, forest department, hotel staff and event managers.

The meeting was convened to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic etc.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina Kaif weddingvicky kaushal weddingVicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif weddingRajasthan
Next
Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares emotional WhatsApp chat with this special person post divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day