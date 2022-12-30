topStoriesenglish
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's vacation is filled with cosy clicks and sun-kissed pics!

Vicky posted a string of images from his Rajasthan diaries. In one of the photos, Katrina and Vicky are seen striking a stylish pose for a selfie dressed in winter jackets. 

Dec 30, 2022
  • After holidaying at Jawai in Rajasthan, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in Mumbai.
  • On Friday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared how the duo celebrated a few days as 2022 almost drew to a close.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's vacation is filled with cosy clicks and sun-kissed pics!

New Delhi: After holidaying at Jawai in Rajasthan, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in Mumbai. On Friday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared how the duo celebrated a few days as 2022 almost drew to a close.

He posted a string of images from his Rajasthan diaries. In one of the photos, Katrina and Vicky are seen striking a stylish pose for a selfie dressed in winter jackets. The two are also seen enjoying the beautiful sunset.

 

In one of the images, Vicky is seen posing shirtless with cactus placed in front of him. Sharing the pictures, Vicky captioned it, "Khamma Ghani."

Rajasthan holds a special place in Vicky and Katrina`s life as they got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of `Koffee with Karan`. "I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. 

Calling her relationship `unexpected and out of the blue`, Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Katrina also revealed that her husband performed her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.

