Vicky Kaushal lauds 'Suzhal: The Vortex' with a reel on theme track

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video's 'Suzhal- The Vortex' has been making headlines for its intriguing trailer and fascinating music that is keeping the audience high in anticipation. It's not just netizens who are captivated by 'Suzhal- The Vortex's enthralling music, but Bollywood celebrities are catching it too.

The one to join this bandwagon is Vicky Kaushal with a reel on the theme song 'The Suzhal Roar' by music composer Sam C.S.

Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to share a video of himself donning a black tuxedo as the title track of 'Suzhal- The Vortex' i.e; 'The Suzhal Roar' played over, composed by South Indian film music composer, Sam C. S. He further wrote the caption, "Raring to go with the Roar!"

Before this many big names from the industry including Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dulquer Salmaan, Shraddha Srinath, and Atlee were seen praising the series on their social media handles.

Premiering globally in 30+ languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish, Suzhal - The Vortex will stream on the platform from June 17.

The creative brainchild of Vikram-Vedha fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.

