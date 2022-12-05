Vicky Kaushal opens up on ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag, says, ‘It’s only after you do the song and dance...’
Vicky Kaushal opens up on fitting into the 'quintessential Bollywood hero' tag as he performs song and dance sequences in his upcoming film `Govinda Naam Mera`.
Trending Photos
Mumbai: For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing a lot of dancing and comedy in the upcoming film `Govinda Naam Mera`. He says every actor wants to prove themselves in a holistic way.
Talking about fitting into the "quintessential Bollywood hero" tag with all the song and dance in `Govinda Naam Mera`, Vicky told IANS, “I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that`s what they say it`s only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor.”
"I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in `Govinda Naam Mera`." `Govinda Naam Mera` also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.
`Govinda Naam Mera` marks Vicky Kaushal’s second film under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after the horror flick `Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship`, which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky`s second digital release after his much-acclaimed `Sardar Udham`.
Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari`s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s upcoming biopic `Sam Bahadur` on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
Live Tv
More Stories