Vicky Kaushal opens up on ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag, says, ‘It’s only after you do the song and dance...’

Mumbai: For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing a lot of dancing and comedy in the upcoming film `Govinda Naam Mera`. He says every actor wants to prove themselves in a holistic way.

Talking about fitting into the "quintessential Bollywood hero" tag with all the song and dance in `Govinda Naam Mera`, Vicky told IANS, “I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that`s what they say it`s only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor.”



"I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in `Govinda Naam Mera`." `Govinda Naam Mera` also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

`Govinda Naam Mera` marks Vicky Kaushal’s second film under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after the horror flick `Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship`, which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky`s second digital release after his much-acclaimed `Sardar Udham`.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari`s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s upcoming biopic `Sam Bahadur` on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.