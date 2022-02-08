Vicky Kaushal poses with dad Sham Kaushal at his luxurious sea-facing bungalow, fans demand 'family photo with Katrina pls'

NEW DELHI: Vicky Kaushal is a storehouse of talent and he has proved his mettle by delivering finest performance in films like 'Raazi', 'Sanju', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Sardar Udham'. In December last year, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif in a lavish wedding. Following their wedding, the couple moved in to their luxurious 4-BHK sea-facing apartment, in Juhu, Mumbai.

We have caught glimpse of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's love nest in their Instagram posts several times. Back in January, Katrina had shared a few pictures from her home on Instagram. She was seen spending quality time with her mum Suzanne Turquotte. In another photo, she was seen flaunting her mangalsutra, and also giving a glimpse of her bedroom.

On Tuesday, popular filmmaker and Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal shared a picture with his son on Instagram. In the photo, Sham and Vicky are seen chilling out at the latter's new abode in Mumbai. The photo showed the father-son duo standing face-to-face at the balcony and enjoying the sun setting from their sea-facing bungalow. Sharing the picture, Sham expressed his gratitude to the Almighty as he wrote in the caption, ‘Rab di Meher… Thank you.’

Meanwhile, his followers reacted to the photo and filled the comment box with heart emojis. One of the social media users wrote, "Such a lovely pic. Katrina is blessed to have a Father in law like u ..even Vicky is blessed to hv a father like u." Some of the fans even demanded a family picture featuring his daughter in-law Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

In terms of work, Vicky wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, also starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Merry Christmas' with Sriram Raghavan. She is also set to resume the shooting of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

