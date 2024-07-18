Vicky Kaushal Praises Kiara Advani; 'Every Film Would Be Better With Her'

New Delhi: Kiara Advani, a versatile and beloved actress in Indian cinema, has worked with various actors, including Vicky Kaushal. The first time Kiara worked with Vicky was In 'Lust Stories'. The film was a turning point for both of them and then they were seen again in 'Govinda Naam Mera.'

Recently, while promoting his upcoming film 'Bad Newz', Vicky Kaushal talked about Kiara Advani in an interview with the Galatta.com website and said, 'Kiara is one of my favorite people in the industry. I love her as a human being, and I love her as an actor. We don’t speak and meet often, but I enjoyed working with her in Lust Stories, and I worked with her in Govinda Naam Mera.'

Concluding the same Vicky said, 'The way I feel when I am working with her is different, where I feel there is so much ease, there is comfort between two of Us and we feel like we’ve got each other’s back. There is so much I want to say about her, but I am feeling emotional, back in my mind, in every film I get, back of my mind I think Yaar ye Kiara Ke saath hoti to maza aa jata. She is a gem of a person.'

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in 'Game Changer' , 'War 2' and 'Don 3' and Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in 'Bad Newzz' and 'Chaava.'