Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans want to know where's 'bhabhi' Katrina Kaif - Pic

Vicky Kaushal is back on the grind after taking time off for his wedding with Katrina Kaif on December 9.

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans want to know where&#039;s &#039;bhabhi&#039; Katrina Kaif - Pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif, is all set to get back to work and resume shooting.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the `Sardar Udham` star posted a sunkissed carfie in which he can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap.

 

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple had married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days.

