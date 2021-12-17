New bride Katrina Kaif performs 'pehli rasoi' ritual, shares pic of delicious suji halwa

New Delhi: New bride Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of the halwa that she made as part of her 'pehli rasoi' ritual at her sasural and it looks delicious. The successful actress who wedded Vicky Kaushal in a Punjabi-style ceremony on Dec 9, shared a picture of the halwa in a bowl and wrote, "Maine Banaya" and "chaunka chardhana".

In the picture, Kat can be seen holding a small glass bowl of halwa in her hand.

Take a look at her post:

For the past few days, Kat and Vicky have been slowly sharing beautiful glimpses of their wedding ceremony with fans on social media. This is the first time they've made their relationship public which came as a huge shock to many fans.

Their grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.

Kat and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly hold a grand reception for their B-Town friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule.