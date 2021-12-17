हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

New bride Katrina Kaif performs 'pehli rasoi' ritual, shares pic of delicious suji halwa

Actress Katrina Kaif, on Friday, shared a glimpse of her 'pehli rasoi' ritual as a new bride on Instagram.

New bride Katrina Kaif performs &#039;pehli rasoi&#039; ritual, shares pic of delicious suji halwa
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: New bride Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of the halwa that she made as part of her 'pehli rasoi' ritual at her sasural and it looks delicious. The successful actress who wedded Vicky Kaushal in a Punjabi-style ceremony on Dec 9, shared a picture of the halwa in a bowl and wrote, "Maine Banaya" and "chaunka chardhana". 

In the picture, Kat can be seen holding a small glass bowl of halwa in her hand.

Take a look at her post:

kat

 

For the past few days, Kat and Vicky have been slowly sharing beautiful glimpses of their wedding ceremony with fans on social media. This is the first time they've made their relationship public which came as a huge shock to many fans.

Their grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

 

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.

 

Kat and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly hold a grand reception for their B-Town friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott. 

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky KaushalKatrina Kaif weddingvicky kaushal weddingKatrina Kaif new homeKatrina Kaif Instagram
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 long hair look LEAKED, actor bowled over by fan-edit video - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M7S

PM Modi to meet 40 MPs in UP today