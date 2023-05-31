topStoriesenglish2616066
Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan 'Scolded' Her Mother Amrita Singh For Buying An Expensive Towel

Vicky and Sara will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' promoting there upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan 'Scolded' Her Mother Amrita Singh For Buying An Expensive Towel

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.

Vicky and Sara will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' promoting there upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'

He reveals: "During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma'am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, 'no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees."

"I thought this couldn't be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma'am for this."

Sara further light-heartedly added: "Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?"

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

