Vicky Kaushal’s Adorable Gesture For A Fan Deserves All The Appreciation

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Ahead of her birthday, she flew out of Mumbai with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. On the flight, Vicky Kaushal met a fan who is completely smitten by the actor’s generosity. Aakriti Rana, who is a popular Instagram influencer, had her fan girl moment when she met Vicky Kaushal on the flight. She also posted a video that displayed her excitement to meet the actor. Aakriti’s post has garnered a lot of comments praising Vicky and calling him a sweetheart.

Vicky Kaushal’s Adorable Gesture For His Fan

Aakriti Rana shared a reel on Instagram which starts with her holding her passport as she walks with her luggage. The clip features a text that reads, "Travelling to a new country and something happened in the flight.” She, then, can be seen covering her mouth in a surprising reaction to see Vicky Kaushal who was also traveling on the same flight. She accompanied the moment with the text, "Saw someone who I really wanted to meet".

Aakriti’s friend urges her to go and meet Vicky Kaushal. However, she had to come back to her seat as the air hostess asks her to wait due to the turbulence. Later, the actor himself calls Aakriti and she goes to the front of the aircraft to meet him. Both smile for the camera and the influencer can be seen blushing while meeting Vicky.

Aakriti Rana’s Fan Girl Moment With Vicky Kaushal

Sharing the adorable video, Aakriti wrote, “Omg he is so sweet! When I gathered the courage to go talk to him, the air hostess sent me back and he made that sorry face. 15 mins later, the air hostess said, “he is calling you, come”. How nice of him! @vickykaushal09 I never fan girl anyone but his gesture made me do it.”

Fans Call Vicky Kaushal ‘Sweetest’

Aakriti Rana’s Instagram post sparked a flurry of reactions as many of Vicky Kaushal’s fans shared their experiences when they met him. A user revealed, “I met him a couple of years ago. He took my phone to take pictures and even offered re-takes. He’s the sweetest.”

Another shared, “He is a sweetheart, we saw him at the Mumbai airport and out of sheer excitement I shouted Vicky & he turned back smiled and came and took a picture with us. A really sweet guy!”

An individual commented, “Awwww that was so sweet of him. And omg you actually met him!!”