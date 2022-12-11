topStoriesenglish
Vicky Kaushal seems to enjoy his 'Bored game'

He was seen wearing a grey t-shirt that he paired with a hoodie and black track pants. Vicky accessorized the look with a matching cap.

Dec 11, 2022

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his lovely wife Katrina Kaif on Saturday. Recently, the actor treated fans with a glimpse of his bored game. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a video from his vacation dairies. In the video, Vicky can be seen playing hopscotch on a lifesize chess.

He was seen wearing a grey t-shirt that he paired with a hoodie and black track pants. Vicky accessorized the look with a matching cap. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Bored game." As soon as the video was posted, the actor`s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif dropped a comment "hopscotch champ."

Actor Sharvari wrote, "Best video on the internet today."

One of the users wrote, "bachpan ki yaad aa gyi. hmare yha stapu bolte hai is game ko....."

Another user asked Vicky, "Ye video Katrina bhabhi ne banayi h n."

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina celebrated their first wedding anniversary and also treated their fans to some of their most special moments. The couple went for a short vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first marriage anniversary.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in a quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky will be seen in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. 

The film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Megna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. 

