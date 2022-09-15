Vicky Kaushal sends his best wishes to Manish Mundra ahead of the release of 'Siya'

New Delhi: The film Siya, directed by Manish Mundra, will premiere on September 16th, 2022. Actor Vicky Kaushal has send its director Manish Mundra, who also created Vicky's claim to fame, Masaan, his best wishes before the film's debut.

Elated Vicky with some great reviews for the movie took to his social media and wrote, "My best wishes to Manish Mundra for his first directorial. Releasing in cinemas on 16th September, hearing some great reviews... Looking forward to watch it, #Siya."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Director Manish Mundra on receiving appreciation during promotions said, "It is really endearing to receive so much of love from the audiences. I'm really looking forward to their response once our film releases theatrically and I'm glad to have been blessed with such warm words, support and best wishes for this project. The promotions have been great and we are really hoping for more love to pour in. This movie is extremely close to my heart and the actors have translated my vision exactly how I wished to portray it. The movie will instantly strike a chord with your heart and the support we have received has only made us more confident of our movie."

The makers of cinematic gems like Masaan and Newton bring yet another impactful story to the screen with Siya. The film tells the story of a small-town girl who, despite all odds, decides to defy oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice. Siya is a film that tells the tale of a teenage girl and her struggle for justice against a heinous crime and the toll it takes on her mentally, physically, and on her family.

Producer Manish Mundra makes his directorial debut with this picture, which, like most of filmmaker Drishyam's work, is located in one of India's northernmost states but speaks to a global audience. Drishyam Films is the film's producer, and Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey, who is making her acting debut, play the key characters. The movie will open in theatres on 16th of September.