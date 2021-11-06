हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is clearly in the mood to groove as evident from his latest social media post.

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to Harrdy Sandhu&#039;s &#039;Bijlee Bijlee&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal is clearly in the mood to groove as evident from his latest social media post.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Vicky shared a Reel in which he can be seen dancing and singing along to Harrdy Sandhu's latest Punjabi number 'Bijlee Bijlee', as he gets clicked for a photoshoot.

 

Dressed in a white shirt with black trousers, Vicky looks uber-cool, finishing his look with black shades.

"Back to!!!," Vicky wrote the caption, adding several emoticons including that of a camera, performing arts, clapper board, red heart and more.

He added, "Btw sick track bro @harrdysandhu." 

To this Harrdy commented, "@vickykaushal09 thank you bhaaji. Love you. You looking dope."

"God! Those poses," a fan wrote.

"So Dashing you look," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'.

He will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalgroovesHarrdy SandhuNew songBijlee BijleeTrending Song
Next
Story

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday engaged to boyfriend Ivor, couple's beach proposal pics go viral!

Must Watch

PT16M36S

Digvijay Singh raises question on PM Modi's army uniform