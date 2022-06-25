New Delhi: There is no doubt that Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan base in India, but with the return of Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on Disney+ Hotstar, a new Bollywood superfan has emerged. After Kartik Aaryan praised the film, now actor Vicky Kaushal watched the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film and is mind-blown with terrific interpretations.

Elaborating on his views on the movie, VK said, "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a real madness of multiple genres, fan theories and interpretation, it is a multiverse of movies! Every time you watch it, a new fascinating theory emerges, and it is an eye-opener. It’s my favourite Marvel movie. I also really like Benedict Cumberbatch and his work. To play so many versions of the character Doctor Strange in one movie is remarkable and every superhero fan is bound to be amazed by this MCU masterpiece."

Urging fans and new viewers to watch the latest Marvel film, he said that he is going to watch it for the second time.

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi is a sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, which introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange. In the film, Doctor Strange's new adventure begins when Cumberbatch meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gómez), a unique teenager who can open doorways from one universe to the other. A wild, mind-blowing adventure follows that sends Doctor Strange and his allies on a dangerous journey to alternate universes in the Multiverse.

Along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez, the Marvel film features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Watch 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' only on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.