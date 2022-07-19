Vicky Kaushal shares new PIC, chills amid the blue waters!

New Delhi: Seems like actor Vicky Kaushal has indulged in tremendous fun with his ladylove, Katrina Kaif along with their friends on his wife`s 39th birthday as the pictures from the trip seem to be never-ending.

Taking to Instagram, the `Uri` actor shared another serene picture of himself, chilling amid blue waters. "Sone-wah!" captioned Vicky. The picture revealed the actor lying on a knitted sun lounger attached to a wooden pathway as he gazed in yonder, presumably admiring the shimmery waters and the azure skies in front of him.

Vicky cosied up, resting his head on blue-hued pillows, one hand behind his head. He sported a grey shirt with indigo shirts and wrapped a blue bandana on his forehead. Vicky and Katrina seemed to have a great time enjoying the Maldives.

The power couple recently dropped some amazing pictures of their vacations. While Vicky was seen whiling away his time with his boy gang, Katrina shared images with her girl group. They also engaged in a bunch of activities like cycling and swimming as is evident from their images. The stunning pictures have made fans go ga-ga!

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the film `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s untitled project. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari`s yet-to-be-announced movie with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur`, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line.

Katrina, on the other hand, will next be featured in `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in `Merry Christmas`. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has `Tiger 3` with Salman Khan in her kitty.

