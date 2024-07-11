Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal Showers Love On Wifey Katrina Kaif's Stunning Pic From Munich Holiday

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying a holiday in Munich, Germany, and shared a stunning picture of herself that prompted her actor-husband to shower love in the comment section.

|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 10:56 AM IST|Source: IANS
Vicky Kaushal Showers Love On Wifey Katrina Kaif's Stunning Pic From Munich Holiday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Katrina took to Instagram to post a picture where she is standing on a wooden balcony, dressed in a striped shirt. The sunlight casts a golden glow on her, highlighting her serene expression. The backdrop showcases a beautiful view of the sky and lush greenery.

For the caption, she wrote: “Good morning”.

Her husband Vicky Kaushal's comment stole the spotlight as he dropped a string of multi-coloured hearts in response.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Regarding her career, Katrina was last seen in the movie 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bad Newz', co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film explores a lighter take on the rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', where a woman gets pregnant with twins from two different fathers.

'Bad Newz' is set to hit the big screen on July 19.

