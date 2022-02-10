हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal treats his fans with dashing sunkissed photo, check out

Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday (Feb 10) night, treated fans with a new selfie. In the image, he can be seen flaunting his bearded look while standing against a yellow light."Long time no selfie," he captioned the post.

Vicky Kaushal treats his fans with dashing sunkissed photo, check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday (Feb 10) night, treated fans with a new selfie. In the image, he can be seen flaunting his bearded look while standing against a yellow light."Long time no selfie," he captioned the post.

Vicky's latest selfie has garnered several likes and comments. "You are so handsome," a social media user wrote. "Wow. Wow. Can't take my eyes off you," another one commented. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's new film.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal photoKatrina Kaif photosKatrina Kaif pics
Next
Story

Adnan Sami shares rare pics of late legend Lata Mangeshkar from Abu Dhabi

Must Watch

PT19M54S

DNA: Hijab Row - Why India need Uniform Civil Code?