close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army, makes rotis — See pics

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life.

Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army, makes rotis — See pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops.

The `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. "The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army," he wrote.

In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning the Army uniform, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The first ever roti I made... glad it was for the army.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalIndian ArmyTawangArunachal PradeshTakhtBhoot Part One
Next
Story

My father's biopic is my dream project: Bhushan Kumar

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Supreme Court to conduct hearing on the Ayodhya mediation report today