Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army, makes rotis — See pics

Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops.

The `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. "The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army," he wrote.

In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning the Army uniform, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.