Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

The actor who recently bagged the National award for the Best Actor for his film `Uri: The Surgical Strike,` on Monday shared a cute childhood picture of himself.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

New Delhi: After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like `Raazi,` `Sanju,` and `Uri: The Surgical Strike,` Vicky Kaushal has sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared a childhood picture of himself. The actor who recently bagged the National award for the Best Actor for his film `Uri: The Surgical Strike,` on Monday shared a cute childhood picture of himself.

"Fridge potato. Circa `88," he captioned the photo. A calm Vicky can be seen sitting inside a fridge, clad in a white half-sleeved kurta and matching knickers. With big eyes, messy hair, and a black thread around his neck, the `Manmarziyaan` actor looks every bit adorable as he gives a picture-perfect post with a smile. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fridge potato. Circa ‘88.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama `Takht,` `Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,` and an untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. 

 

Vicky Kaushal
