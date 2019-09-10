close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's fan wants to turn into a pizza for him

Fans can go to great lengths for their favourite stars, and Bollywood's latest sensation Vicky Kaushal has started getting a taste of that. A fan of the National Award-winning actor wants to turn into a pizza for him.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s fan wants to turn into a pizza for him

Mumbai: Fans can go to great lengths for their favourite stars, and Bollywood's latest sensation Vicky Kaushal has started getting a taste of that. A fan of the National Award-winning actor wants to turn into a pizza for him.

The actor recently shared a black and white picture of his on Instagram and captioned it: "Pizzas, I miss you." In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a sad expression on his face.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote: "I wish I was a pizza."

Other fans also commented on the actor's post, one of which reads: "Get this man all the pizzas he wants!"

Another fan used a line from the actor's latest song "Pachtaoge" and commented, "Pizzas to you - Mujhe chor k jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge."

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the horror film "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship" and the biographical drama "Sardar Udham Singh".

Tags:
Vicky KaushalPachtaogeSardar Udham SinghBhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship
Next
Story

Sumona Chakravarti flaunts her 'bheegi bhaagi si' look

Must Watch

PT2M17S

India hits back at Pakistan in UNHRC