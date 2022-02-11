हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's hilarious comment on Sidharth Malhotra's photo draws attention

Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of photos where he is seen flexing his muscles against the backdrop of green fields. 

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s hilarious comment on Sidharth Malhotra&#039;s photo draws attention
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with his pictures in a scenic field. Alongside the images, he dropped a motivational caption.

"Own your morning, own your day, own your life," Sidharth wrote, adding the hashtags #beawesome, #behumble, and #bekind. In one of the images, Sidharth can be seen flexing his muscles against the backdrop of green fields. However, it's Vicky Kaushal's comment that caught more attention than Sidharth's poses.

Unleashing his Punjabi side, Vicky Kaushal commented, "Baajre da sitta." For the unversed, 'Bajre da sitta' is also the title of a popular Punjabi folk song.

Vicky's comment has garnered several likes and comments.

A section of social media users even expressed their desire to see two 'Punjabi mundes' Vicky and Sidharth together in some film soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's film. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Yodha'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalSidharth MalhotraVicky Kaushal marriagevicky kaushal weddingVicky Kaushal wifeKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh locks lips with wife Deepika Padukone at beach, KRK trolls couple

Must Watch

PT1H26M53S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Hijab Row - religion is big or constitution?