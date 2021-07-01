VIDEO alert! I survived enormous success and downfalls including bankruptcy in America: Kabir Bedi tells granddaughter Alaya F

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya F hosted a live chat recently with her nana (grandfather) to celebrate the success of his book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, which has been welcomed with rave reviews and enjoyed massive commercial success as a bestseller.

Alaya F and granddad Kabir Bedi talked about various topics from the latter's emotional life journey - his revolutionary parents, highs and lows from a career spanning over three continents, various relationships, open marriage, parenthood, broken marriages and mental health.

Alaya shared how she and her friends thoroughly enjoyed reading Kabir's book and his life story which is so relevant and relatable even today. Kabir said that he's dedicated his book to all the youngsters who want to make this world a better place.

The young actress expressed how she found Kabir's life so bold and ahead of its times.

Over the freewheeling chat, Kabir shared, "I survived enormous successes and downfalls including bankruptcy in America. But I rose from all that... For readers, they can learn from my life, what did he do wrong that I shouldn't repeat... It's okay to fail, but not to give up. I've learnt from my failures and hope others do too."

If that wasn't enough, Alaya who proved to be a stunning and articulate host, even tested Kabir’s Millennial lingo, and guess what, Kabir fared pretty well at it!

Alaya shared how she realised she was a part of a family that had such a novel history to which Kabir said, "It's your history too, Alaya!"

Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor’ is published by Westland Publishers and is available in bookstores or online. Looking at the overwhelming response to his book, Kabir Bedi revealed that he's all set to release his book in Italy in September with Mondadori - Italy’s biggest publisher!