VIDEO: Deepika Padukone spotted at brand shoot, looks uber chic - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has a few meaty deals in her kitty. Be it films or brands - the leggy lass rules the roost when it comes to being the most sought-after faces in Hindi cinema at present.

The actress is working round-the-clock these days, ensuring she meets her brand commitments despite her busy film schedule.

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at a brand shoot where she was all smiles for the paps donning an uber-chic look in a white top and black leather pants. Celebrity pap Manav Manglani shared the video on his Instagram. Take a look:

Deepika has been filming Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathan and just wrapped the shoot of filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

In between, she is juggling her schedule to focus on the brands she represents.

Th buzz is strong that she might be seen in a mega-project Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s pan India film with Prabhas, the Intern remake, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan among others.