Video of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s new Home in Mumbai Goes Viral- Watch

New Delhi: Newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently making headlines for their adorable wedding video, cute looks and sweet gesture. Recently, there were several reports that Sidharth and Kiara will move in to a new home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill after marriage. Rumours were also ablaze that Sidharth had been scouting the properties in the area for a few months now.

Now, paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared a video of their new property in which Sid and Kiara will be moving soon.

Watch the video here

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

After their big-fat wedding, Sid and Kiara went to Delhi for Kiara’s Griha Pravesh at Sid’s home. Now, ahead of their Mumbai reception today, the power couple returned to their favourite city. The duo posed for the paparazzi outside their Mumbai residence and distributed sweets to them.

Sidharth and Kiara were rumoured to be dating for a long time before they tied the knot, however, they never confirmed their relationship. They met on the sets of Vishnu Vardhan’s ‘Shershaah’ and fell in love with each other.