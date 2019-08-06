Video of Sonakshi Sinha with handcuffs go viral as #AsliSonaArrested trends on Twitter

close

Sonakshi Sinha

Fans of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha were left flummoxed after a video featuring the actress with the handcuffs went viral on Twitter. Soon after a  Twitter hashtag that read #AsliSonaArrested and #SonakshiSinhaArrested started trending on the app.

New Delhi: Fans of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha were left flummoxed after a video featuring the actress with the handcuffs went viral on Twitter. Soon after a  Twitter hashtag that read #AsliSonaArrested and #SonakshiSinhaArrested started trending on the app.

In the video that is going viral, Sonakshi can be seen escorting out of a building by the police with her hands behind her. "You can't arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?, she can be heard saying in the video.

While the clip is only 10-seconds-long, what captures the mind is her voice when she says, "How can you arrest me like that?"

Seeing the situation going out of hands, Sona took to her Instagram to issue a clarification on the same. She wrote, "Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds. It is me, but that is not the entire truth. I will share everything in detail with you all soon."

However, this isn't as serious as it seemed to be and there are high chances of it being a promotional gimmick.

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release Khandani Shafakhana with Baadshah in the lead role is running successfully in the theatres. The actress is also busy promoting her upcoming flick Mission Mangal, which also Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. She will also be seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan.

 

