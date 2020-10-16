Video proof: When Aditya Narayan opened up on his financial trouble, Rs 18000 in account and lockdown - Watch

New Delhi: Singer and popular television host Aditya Narayan has been hogging all the limelight of late. First, it was for his wedding announcement with longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal then for an interview where he opened up on financial troubles during the lockdown.

However, after Aditya's interview with Bollywood Bubble went viral, he refuted the claims and alleged that he was misquoted. Several news portals carried the report alleging that the singer is left with Rs 18000 in his bank account as stated in the interview.

Here's a video of the interview:

Aditya's interview with Bollywood Bubble was uploaded on YouTube on September 26, 2020.

However, on October 16, Aditya refuted all the claims.

In his video interview, Aditya can be seen opening up on the financial crunch everyone faced during lockdown and how he literally had all his money invested in Mutual Funds. He even is quoted as saying, "I had to withdraw all of that money. Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans life like that."

Therefore, Zee News report dated October 15 on Aditya's financial trouble was based on this interview with Bollywood Bubble where he clearly mentioned his ordeal.