हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Narayan

Video proof: When Aditya Narayan opened up on his financial trouble, Rs 18000 in account and lockdown - Watch

However, after Aditya Narayan's interview with Bollywood Bubble went viral, he refuted the claims and alleged that he was misquoted. 

Video proof: When Aditya Narayan opened up on his financial trouble, Rs 18000 in account and lockdown - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Singer and popular television host Aditya Narayan has been hogging all the limelight of late. First, it was for his wedding announcement with longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal then for an interview where he opened up on financial troubles during the lockdown. 

However, after Aditya's interview with Bollywood Bubble went viral, he refuted the claims and alleged that he was misquoted. Several news portals carried the report alleging that the singer is left with Rs 18000 in his bank account as stated in the interview. 

Here's a video of the interview: 

Aditya's interview with Bollywood Bubble was uploaded on YouTube on September 26, 2020. 

However, on October 16, Aditya refuted all the claims. 

In his video interview, Aditya can be seen opening up on the financial crunch everyone faced during lockdown and how he literally had all his money invested in Mutual Funds. He even is quoted as saying, "I had to withdraw all of that money. Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans life like that."

Therefore, Zee News report dated October 15 on Aditya's financial trouble was based on this interview with Bollywood Bubble where he clearly mentioned his ordeal.

 

 

 

Tags:
Aditya NarayanShweta AggarwalAditya Narayan wedding
Next
Story

Never faced gender-based discrimination in IAF: Former Flt. Lt.Gunjan Saxena tells HC
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M20S

Zee World Exclusive: China's new propaganda on the hills