topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY trolled for saying 'South known for masala songs and...' - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna Trolled: Earlier, she received flak for looking down on the production house that launched her, and the indirect jibe at Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY trolled for saying 'South known for masala songs and...' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Good Bye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta recently got herself into trouble. At the song launch event of her upcoming Hindi film Mission Maju with Sidharth Malhotra, she talked about the difference of song genres in South and Bollywood which has not gone down too well with her fans it seems. 

In the video which has gone viral, Rashmika explains how romantic songs always meant Bollywood to her and when it comes to South cinema - it's always the mass masala dance and items songs. She was trying to show her love for romantic Bollywood songs but looks like her statement irked many. 

Earlier, she received flak for looking down on the production house that launched her, and the indirect jibe at Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty. 

The actress will be next seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The makers launched the first romantic track 'Rabba Janda' from the movie which has been crooned by singer Zubin Nautiyal. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics penned have been by Shabbir Ahmed. 

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, 'Mission Majnu' is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023. The makers unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated espionage thriller at the iconic India Gate in the national Capital.  

 

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna newsRashmika Mandanna trolledRashmika Mandanna filmsSidharth MalhotraMission MajnuKantaraRishab ShettyRashmika Mandanna controversies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America