Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY trolled for saying 'South known for masala songs and...' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Good Bye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta recently got herself into trouble. At the song launch event of her upcoming Hindi film Mission Maju with Sidharth Malhotra, she talked about the difference of song genres in South and Bollywood which has not gone down too well with her fans it seems.

In the video which has gone viral, Rashmika explains how romantic songs always meant Bollywood to her and when it comes to South cinema - it's always the mass masala dance and items songs. She was trying to show her love for romantic Bollywood songs but looks like her statement irked many.

Earlier, she received flak for looking down on the production house that launched her, and the indirect jibe at Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty.

The actress will be next seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The makers launched the first romantic track 'Rabba Janda' from the movie which has been crooned by singer Zubin Nautiyal. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics penned have been by Shabbir Ahmed.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, 'Mission Majnu' is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023. The makers unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated espionage thriller at the iconic India Gate in the national Capital.