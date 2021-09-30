हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela announces first concert of Versace Baby song with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan

Urvashi Rautela has shared some cute behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram page and fans are loving it, totally. 

VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela announces first concert of Versace Baby song with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to perform in a concert for her successful song Versace Baby opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan. This will be the first concert, the actress will be performing after the COVID-19 pandemic. The chemistry between the duo has been shining throughout the video. 

The song has already crossed 20 million-plus views on youtube and is being liked by people on a massive scale. Urvashi Rautela made the revelation on her Instagram video she posted with Mohamed Ramadan she was seen wearing a white buckled belt blazer dress. 

The actress has shared some cute behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram page and fans are loving it, totally. She captioned, "PREPPING HARD FOR OUR INTERNATIONAL SHOW CONCERT TOGETHER #VersaceBaby @mohamedramadanws" Check out the video

Another video that is going viral of Urvashi Rautela meeting Mohamed Ramadan with a blue colour Bugatti Chiron.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela songsMohamed RamadanEgyptian SuperstarUrvashi Rautela video
Next
Story

Nigerian actor Chekwume Malvin of Vishwaroopam fame arrested with drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Badi Bahas: Rift within Punjab Congress