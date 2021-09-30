VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela announces first concert of Versace Baby song with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to perform in a concert for her successful song Versace Baby opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan. This will be the first concert, the actress will be performing after the COVID-19 pandemic. The chemistry between the duo has been shining throughout the video.

The song has already crossed 20 million-plus views on youtube and is being liked by people on a massive scale. Urvashi Rautela made the revelation on her Instagram video she posted with Mohamed Ramadan she was seen wearing a white buckled belt blazer dress.

The actress has shared some cute behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram page and fans are loving it, totally. She captioned, "PREPPING HARD FOR OUR INTERNATIONAL SHOW CONCERT TOGETHER #VersaceBaby @mohamedramadanws" Check out the video

Another video that is going viral of Urvashi Rautela meeting Mohamed Ramadan with a blue colour Bugatti Chiron.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.