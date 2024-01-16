New Delhi: Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that has left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

The post in question features a captivating image with a simple yet intriguing caption: "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!" Accompanying the text is an image that seems to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart.

The simplicity of the message has sent fans into a frenzy, prompting them to flood the comments section with expressions of excitement and curiosity. Comments like "So exciting" and "OMG, is it your next film" dominate the post as eager fans eagerly await the big reveal.

The anticipation is palpable as fans speculate about the possible announcement set to be unveiled on the 17th of January.

As we eagerly wait, all eyes will be on Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's social media handles to reveal their secrets of love and, to unravel the mystery to discover what exciting news the duo has in store for their fans. Stay tuned for the big announcement on the 17th of January and let the excitement build!