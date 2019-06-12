close

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is having 'pure joy' on her Bali trip

Vidya's beach look instantly grabbed the attention of social media followers including members of the film fraternity. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Bali: Actress Vidya Balan is giving vacation goals by sharing glimpses of her holiday in Bali.

Vidya on Tuesday took to Instagram and uploaded a few photographs of herself posing against the backdrop of serene beaches. "Alive, happy...Fun in the sun...Pure joy," the "Parineeta" actress captioned the images in which she is seen giving a wide laugh while playing with the waves. 

For the beach look, Vidya wore a maroon printed dress sported with a pair of sunglasses.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented: "Why didn`t you take me with you?", while Priyanka Chopra wrote :"Stunner".

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen on-screen in 'Mission Mangal'.

