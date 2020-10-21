हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan resumes shoot for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh - In Pics

With productions getting back on track with the requisite safety protocols, Vidya Balan has started shoot for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh.

Vidya Balan resumes shoot for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh - In Pics

New Delhi: National award-winning actor Vidya Balan has resumed shoot for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh post the lockdown. The shooting for Sherni came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown owing to the pandemic.

Sherni directed by Amit Masurkar explores the man-animal conflict featuring Vidya Balan as a forest officer and is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.


 

Sherni directed by Amit Masurkar explores the man-animal conflict featuring Vidya Balan as a forest officer and is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.

Last seen in Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan shifted her release to the OTT platform given the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Known for her brilliant performances, the national award-winning actor has always delivered remarkable characters that stay etched in the audience's minds.

With her upcoming next, Vidya Balan has created immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness her in an all-new avatar.

