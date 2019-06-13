Vidya Balan returns from Bali trip, spotted in Bandra — Pic

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan, who was recently in Bali, holidaying with her bunch of friends, has returned back to Mumbai. The actress was spotted at Bandra today and looked extremely delightful after enjoying her vacation.

The 40-year-old actress had taken the internet by storm after she shared a couple of her photos from the beach. "Alive, happy...Fun in the sun...Pure joy," the Parineeta star captioned the pictures.

Vidya was seen having a ball of a time at the beautiful beach in Bali in the pictures that had gone viral on the internet.

For the beach look, Vidya wore a maroon printed dress sported with a pair of sunglasses.

Vidya's beach look instantly grabbed the attention of social media followers including members of the film fraternity.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented: "Why didn`t you take me with you?", while Priyanka Chopra wrote :"Stunner".

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen on-screen in 'Mission Mangal'.